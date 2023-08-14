New Delhi: Former actress and politician Smriti Irani is an avid social media user. The actress-turned-politician, who is best known for playing the role of Tulsi Virani in popular daily soap 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', did a rare 'Ask Me Anything', session on Instagram on Sunday, and interacted with her fans. However, she was left irked when a social media user put up a personal question before her.

Smriti, who is known to not mince her words when it comes to expressing her mind, gave a befitting reply to the troll and told them not to drag people she knows into politics. Dismissing the rumours that she married her friend's husband, she explained how Mona, her husband Zubin Irani's first wife, is 13 years her senior.





She clarified, "Nahi Ji...Mona is 13 years older than me...so no question of her being my 'bachpan ki saheli'. She is family and not a politician, so don't drag her in. Fight me, argue with me, demean me but don't drag a civilian who has nothing to do with politics into the gutter with you. She deserves respect."

It is to be noted that this was the first time when Smriti held a AMA session on Instagram. The actress-turned-politician was hailed by many users for taking the initiative.

A fan asked her how she is successful in politics despite being 'honest, fortright and transparent', and she replied saying, "Pure luck."

For the unversed, Smriti Irani started her career in the glamour industry by taking part in the Miss India contest. She went on to work in several TV shows including 'Kavita', 'Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat', 'Ramayan', 'Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasman' among others. She entered politics in 2003.

The actress had tied the knot with the Parsi businessman in 2001, and welcomed their first son in October, the same year. In September 2003, they became proud parents to a daughter.