New Delhi: Actress turned politician, Smriti Irani is an avid social media user and she keeps sharing interesting posts online. On the occasion of Mother's Day, the Union Minister shared a heartfelt post for her mother Shibani Bagchi.

She spoke about her mother's amazing ability to face challenges with a positive spirit and never giving up. Smriti also opened up on the financial issues her mother had faced so gracefully.

In the Instagram post, she wrote, "You have never had it easy...but in all the times when faced with challenges your only response was ‘let’s fight back’. There were times when I didn’t know how the next month’s house rent could be afforded but I never saw you panic, never heard you curse our fate. It is fairly easy today to write this on Instagram but you have been through hell and back and kept smiling through it all."

She further wrote, "Through all of life’s storms that have been withstood , through all the sleepless nights , through the grime and dirt I knew giving up was not an option coz Ma never gave up , staying down was not an option coz Ma would say get up and get going … so to you Ma and all the mothers out there … thank god everyday is Mother’s Day."

Take a look at her post:

Smriti Irani made her television debut in 'Aatish' and 'Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal' in 2000. She was also seen in DD Metro's 'Kavita'. She also played the role of Devi Sita in Zee TV's Ramayan back in 2001.

But it was with Balaji Telefilms' TV soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' by Ekta Kapoor which made Smriti a famous name. She literally became Tulsi Virani - her on-screen character name.

She made a record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress - Popular, four Indian Telly Awards.