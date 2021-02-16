Smriti Irani prefers Shehnaaz Gill’s 'Twada Kutta Tommy' over ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani divulged her preference, choosing the Shehnaaz Gill starrer 'Twada Kutta Tommy' rap over the recently viral 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai'.

Union minister Irani took to her official Instagram account and shared 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' fame Yashraj Mukhate’s ‘Tommy’ rap video. Captioning the post, she wrote, “When you prefer desi Tommy over #Pawri ... I know I am late to the #Pawri but देर आए दुरुस्त आए ...p.s — #Pawri छोड़ो Shehnaaz ki feeling ka socho (better late than never..PS- Forget Pawri, think about Shehnaaz's feelings).

The internet went crazy after the video of a Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen calling a party as ‘pawri’ went viral. Yashraj Mukhate created a rap song on the viral video which also broke the internet. Dananeer Mobeen became an overnight online sensation after her video also featuring her friends went viral.

The hashtag #PawriHorahiHai has led to several memes on social media. Even the Uttar Pradesh police joined the viral meme fest and used the hashtag to urge the local residents to dial 112 if they get disturbed by late night parties.

Earlier, Yashraj's 'Tommy' video featuring Shehnaaz, during her Bigg Boss stint, had become a rage with several celebrities performing on the same.