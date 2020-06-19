So much left unanswered: Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Mahesh Shetty pens his heartfelt thoughts on actor's death

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking death by suicide has left his fans, family, film and television fraternity mourning. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, and was reportedly battling 'clinical depression' over past few months.

Reports suggested that Sushant even made a call to his friend Mahesh Shetty a night before but the latter didn't pick. Hie close friend from 'Pavitra Rishta' days, Shetty has penned a heartfelt note on losing 'a friend, brother'.

He shared his 13-year-long bond with Sushant in a long Instagram post along with a heartwarming picture of the two riding a bike.

SSR's sudden and untimely death has sent shock waves across the nation and once again the ghost of nepotism has hit Bollywood hard on debates and discussion on various social media platforms.

Mumbai police is investigating the case and as many as 13 people have recorded their statement.

Sushant's family immersed his ashes in the holy Ganges river on June 18, 2020, in Patna.