SOBHITA DHULIPALA NAGA CHAITANYA'S ENGAGEMENT VIDEO

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya's BTS Video From Engagement Goes Viral - Watch

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya's Engagement Video: The engagement was held at Nagarjuna's residence in Hyderabad.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya's BTS Video From Engagement Goes Viral - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Putting an end to a million speculations, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8, at the former's residence in Hyderabad. The ceremony took place in the presence of the couple's families and friends. Naga's father and veteran actor Nagarjuna shared the news along with pictures of the newly engaged couple on social media. 

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya's Engagement VIDEO

Now, days after the ceremony, a video has emerged online, offering a glimpse of Sobhita on the day of the engagement. Sobhita's makeup artist, Shraddha Mishra, shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video where the Made In Heaven actress is seen getting ready and posing for the shutterbugs as a shy bride-to-be. She can be seen blushing as well. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@shraddhamishra8)

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya's Affair

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Their divorce came through on 2nd October 2021. The newly engaged couple met a few months after Naga's divorce from Samantha. Around May, Naga and Sobhita were first spotted together in Hyderabad, Naga's hometown where Sobhita was promoting her film, Major. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by pellikuthuru (@storiesofpellikuthuru)

Reports suggested that the actress who was in the city for film promotions,  celebrated her birthday along with Naga and some friends. That's when they clicked, their friendship got thicker and they started dating each other. The couple has been dating ever since. They have been spotted abroad as well, spending quality time with each other in the company of their friends. 

On the work front, Naga is shooting for 'Thandel' with Sai Pallavi meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man'.

