Sobhita Dhulipala shares a heartfelt post after winning the 'Gen Z Style Icon' award, says 'moments like this make me feel...'

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses in the Indian film industry today, and she can ace any look. Every picture of her has made our heads turn, time and again. She has always been the personality who enjoys experimenting with fashion. Her supermodel-like physique has always managed to draw attention, and her well-sculpted face adds power to her overall look. The actress, who has already had a spectacular year, gained another accomplishment when she was named the 'Elle Gen Z Style Icon' at an award function.

Taking to her social media, Sobhita shared a picture of herself in a magnificent royal blue suit pants and expressed her emotions as she wrote “Moments like this make me feel like my life is a wild ride. Thinking about where I come from..simple town from Andhra Pradesh and to be at the receiving end of stuff like this..man..I feel such gratitude, such softness.”

Here is the post shared by the 'PS-1' actress:

Sobhita was recently seen in Maniratnam’s PS1 where she essayed the role of Vanathi, a character that has been appreciated and loved by the fans. Apart from PS1, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for 'Night Manager' with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, a Hollywood film called 'Monkey Man,'and Amazon Prime Video’s 'Made in Heaven 2.'