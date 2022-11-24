Sobhita Dhulipala sizzles in peacock green saree-dress at 'Ponniyin Selvan- 1' success party- PICS

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most sought-after actresses at present in Hindi film industry. Anything she wears always catches her fans attention and she always raises the bar high. Getting all dolled up, Sobhita Dhulipala had recently attended PS1 success party which was in Chennai. The actress shared the pictures of herself on social media.

Taking to social media, she shares a bunch of pictures of herself in a beautiful peacock green saree-dress with a spark of metal on it. In the caption, she wrote “From a little while ago when I put on my party clothes and danced the night away in Chennai! #PS1 #SuccessParty @madrastalkies Fun pictures by @arunprasath_photography while walked around like an aatma Wearing this beautiful sari-dress from @saakshakinni.”

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the photo and started showering their love in the comments section. “Very Beautiful,” commented one fan with fire emojis. “The dress is just too classy!,” added another user.

See Sobhita Dhulipala's post

The actress was last seen in the role of Vanathi in a royal avatar in Mani Ratnam’s magnum-opus Ponniyin Selvan -1 and had become a talking point for her role. Her big eyes held the power to captivate her fans and her beautiful facial structure made her stand out. Apart from PS1, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for ‘Night Manager’ with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor and a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’ and Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Made In Heaven 2’.