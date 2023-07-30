Sobhita Dhulipala Turns Heads In Silver Thigh-High Slit Ensemble As She Walks The Ramp With Ishaan Khatter - Watch

New Delhi: Ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s fashion show at the ongoing India Couture Week saw actors Ishaan Khatter and Sobhita Dhulipala acing their fashionable looks as showstoppers. Both the actors presented the designers’ 'Equinox' collection at Taj Palace in Delhi on Saturday night. Sobhita looked smoking hot in a thigh-high slit shimmery silver ensemble. On the other hand, Ishaan was dressed in a shiny blazer.

The two literally raised the glam quotient on the runway. Here's the video of Ishaan and Sobhita walking the ramp with a dash of class and sass. Their showstopper camaraderie impressed the audience. Several fans of them requested filmmakers and producers to cast them together in films or shows.

“Woah..they look hot. It would be a pleasure to watch them together in a film,” a social media user commented. “Love their walk.. someone please cast them together,” another one wrote.

Speaking of Rohit and Rahul’s collection ‘Equinox’, is inspired by the celestial geometry of Autumn Equinox. It draws inspiration from a phenomenon of the same name where the sun lines up with the earth to make day and night equal halves. This repeating moment in time holds an ancient celebration, changing seasons, and celestial romance in the grip of its truths.

The duo's collection marries faith and fable, with architecture and craft to birth a collection that is equally balanced. Rohit and Rahul’s show marked the fifth day of India Couture Week 2023, which kickstarted on July 25. It will run till August 2.

On the work front, Sobhita will be soon seen in much awaited season 2 of 'Made In Heaven' created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan. Apart from Sobhita, the series also features Arjun Mathur in the lead along with Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi in pivotal roles. Made In Heaven season 2 will be streaming soon on Prime Video.

Ishaan on the other hand, will be seen next in 'Pippa', based on the 1971 war. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. He will also be seen in 'The Perfect Couple' alongside Nicole Kidman. It's a limited series for Netflix. The Bollywood actor will play Shooter Dival, the best friend of the groom in 'The Perfect Couple'. The show also stars Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and others.