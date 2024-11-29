New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are officially preparing for one of the most special day in their lives—their wedding.

After months of speculation, the couple is set to exchange vows in a beautiful traditional ceremony. The pre-wedding celebrations have already begun, with the couple engaging in intimate and cherished Telugu rituals.

A source who is attending the pre-wedding festivities has shared details from Sobhita’s haldi ceremony and how Naga Chaitanya joined her family.

A source who attended the ceremony said, “Sobhita’s wedding festivities began with the Pelli Raata ceremony which is usually done before the girl becomes a bride. Then they had the Mangalasnaanam rituals which is a Telugu version of Haldi. They also had Pelli Kuthuru ceremony where Sobhita was in a bridal attire, an Aarti was performed and she was blessed by married women and given bangles. Later, Naga Chaitanya and his family also joined for the lunch.”

Have A Look At The Post:

These ceremonies, deeply rooted in the rich culture of the South Indian community, are a mark of respect for heritage and family. The bride-to-be, Sobhita, has been seen embracing these traditions with grace, often seen in stunning traditional attire that celebrates the culture.

The shared excitement between Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya has captivated their fans, who eagerly anticipate the couple's wedding.