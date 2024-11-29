Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2826190https://zeenews.india.com/people/sochay-wedding-inside-details-of-sobhita-dhulipalas-pre-wedding-ceremonies-and-telugu-rituals-revealed-2826190.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SOBHITA DHULIPALA -NAGA CHAITANYA

#SoChay Wedding: Inside Details Of Sobhita Dhulipala's Pre-Wedding Ceremonies And Telugu Rituals Revealed

The shared excitement between Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya has captivated their fans, who eagerly anticipate the couple's wedding.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

#SoChay Wedding: Inside Details Of Sobhita Dhulipala's Pre-Wedding Ceremonies And Telugu Rituals Revealed (Image: @filmygyan/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are officially preparing for one of the most special day in their lives—their wedding.

After months of speculation, the couple is set to exchange vows in a beautiful traditional ceremony. The pre-wedding celebrations have already begun, with the couple engaging in intimate and cherished Telugu rituals.

A source who is attending the pre-wedding festivities has shared details from Sobhita’s haldi ceremony and how Naga Chaitanya joined her family.

A source who attended the ceremony said, “Sobhita’s wedding festivities began with the Pelli Raata ceremony which is usually done before the girl becomes a bride. Then they had the Mangalasnaanam rituals which is a Telugu version of Haldi. They also had Pelli Kuthuru ceremony where Sobhita was in a bridal attire, an Aarti was performed and she was blessed by married women and given bangles. Later, Naga Chaitanya and his family also joined for the lunch.”

Have A Look At The Post: 

These ceremonies, deeply rooted in the rich culture of the South Indian community, are a mark of respect for heritage and family. The bride-to-be, Sobhita, has been seen embracing these traditions with grace, often seen in stunning traditional attire that celebrates the culture.

The shared excitement between Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya has captivated their fans, who eagerly anticipate the couple's wedding. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
DNA Video
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA Video
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
NEWS ON ONE CLICK