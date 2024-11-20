Advertisement
#SoChay Wedding: Nagarjuna Akkineni Complements Soon-To-Be Daughter-In-Law Sobhita Dhulipala, Calls Her A 'Lovely Girl'

The #Sochay couple's warmth and happiness are palpable, making this union a celebration of both love and shared values.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
#SoChay Wedding: Nagarjuna Akkineni Complements Soon-To-Be Daughter-In-Law Sobhita Dhulipala, Calls Her A 'Lovely Girl' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala, who is all set to tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya, got some complemnets flying from none other than would-be father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni - the seasoned actor and father of Naga Chaitanya. He recently told The New Indian Express, revealing how well he knows her even before her relationship with his son. “She is a lovely girl and someone who lives life on her own terms. She could have done any kind of films or series, but she decides what to do with her career. She is very peaceful and content with her choices.I have received a lot of warmth from her, and I can see how happy they make each other."

The actress recently began her wedding festivities with the traditional Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchatam ceremony in her hometown of Visakhapatnam. Sharing glimpses of the pre-wedding ritual, she exuded grace in her ethnic attire, radiating a love for heritage and family values. The ritual, steeped in Telugu traditions, symbolizes blessings and prosperity for the bride-to-be.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

Her upcoming wedding with Naga Chaitanya, reportedly set to take place at the iconic Annapurna Studios, owned by Nagarjuna, further reflects her inclination toward meaningful and familial celebrations. The couple's choice of location speaks volumes about their respect for family legacy and tradition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

As Nagarjuna beautifully put it, the #Sochay couple's warmth and happiness are palpable, making this union a celebration of both love and shared values. Fans are eagerly waiting for #Sochay's wedding pictures.

