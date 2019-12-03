हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dev Anand

Social media remembers Dev Anand on his 8th death anniversary

Dev Anand, who is fondly remembered as Indian cinema's evergreen romantic hero, breathed his last in London on December 3, 2011.

Social media remembers Dev Anand on his 8th death anniversary
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Commemorating Dev Anand on his eighth death anniversary, fans from around the world paid tributes to the legendary actor on social media, on Tuesday.

Dev Anand, who is fondly remembered as Indian cinema's evergreen romantic hero, breathed his last in London on December 3, 2011.

Remembering the eight-year anniversary, fans of the "Guide" actor shared his iconic songs and pictures, and also spoke of what Dev Anand means to them.

One user tweeted: "He (Dev Anand) redefined Bollywood in his own terms and gave us innumerable memorable songs, films and dialogues."

"Sir, you were always my role model . I still remember your words on how we should think about ourselves and live confidently," another social media user wrote.

Former actress Tina Ambani, who had worked with Dev Anand in films like "Man Pasand" and "Des Prades", also took to social media to pay her tribute, saying she misses his presence in her life.

"Mentor, guide, friend, one of the most debonair men we will ever see. Miss your presence, feel your absence. #Devanand," Tina tweeted.

For his contribution to Indian cinema, Dev Anand was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan. Along with Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, he was considered one of the Bollywood Triumvirate that reigned in the fifties and the sixties.

His most memorable films include "Guide" (1965), "Jewel Thief" (1967), "Johny Mera Naam" (1970) and "Hare Rama Hare Krishna" (1971), among numerous others.

Apart from acting, he also explored his hands on scriptwriting, direction and production as well. His last film "Chargesheet", released in 2011, was directed and produced by him, and he also had a role in the film.

Dev Anand was 88 when he passed away after a cardiac arrest.

 

Dev AnandDev Anand death anniversary
