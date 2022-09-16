Soha Ali Khan opens up on her role in the series 'Hush Hush'

New Delhi: A superb female cast, including Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, Karishma Tanna, and Ayesha Jhulka, has been united for the new crime drama Hush Hush on Prime Video. The Amazon Original series promises an exciting ride, and viewers are eager to discover the answers. To amp up viewers’ excitement, Prime Video today dropped a new character promo featuring Soha Ali Khan as Saiba Tyagi.

The actress portrays a former journalist who is now entirely devoted to her two children and family. But she dons her hanging hat once more to navigate through lingering threats and hazards in order to shield her loved ones from some unexpected circumstances. Inspector Geeta Tehlan (played by Karishma Tanna) is looking for the offender, while ex-journalist Saiba is trying to uncover horrible realities.

Soha while talking about playing an ex-journalist on screen said, “It is very exciting for me because I wanted to be a journalist in real life. One of my many dream careers was to be a lawyer or a journalist as I'm very fond of reading, writing, and investigating until my father shut down my investigative business at home because I used to go into his office and make notes. So I get to live my dream onscreen with Hush Hush.”

Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, Hush Hush is a crime drama that also stars Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami, and Ayesha Jhulka and will exclusively release on Prime Video on 22nd September in India and 240 countries worldwide.