Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan’s intense fitness routine will motivate you to workout – WATCH!

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan surely knows how to inspire her fans with her motivational posts. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan surely knows how to inspire her fans with her motivational posts. 

Soha who was in a Holiday mood for quite sometime now as she was busy celebrating Holi and was on a quick vacay with friends in Dubai is back to her regular routines which includes fitness and lot of exercise. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

The diva took to her social media handle and shared a video of herself exercising to burn some extra kilos.

She wrote, “The first workout after a holiday can be hard which is why it helps to have @maheshfitnessclub to push you ! And @pumaindia to dress you! #fitnessmotivation #workout #postholidayblues..”

In the video, Soha can be seen doing some rigorous exercise without any cheating. 

Recently she also shared few pictures from her Holi celebrations and expressed her happiness over the social media. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

She wrote, “Colour me happy!! Happy holi boys and girls .. #happyholi..”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

For the unversed, Soha Ali Khan is married to Kunal Kemmu in 2015. The two welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in 2017.

 

