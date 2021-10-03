हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Dhupia

Soha Ali Khan shares Neha Dhupia's photo from hospital after she delivers baby boy!

As soon as Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared the big news of becoming proud parents of a baby boy on Sunday, congratulatory messages for the couple have started pouring in. Now, Neha’s close friend and actor Soha Ali Khan has shared a picture from the hospital. 

Soha Ali Khan shares Neha Dhupia&#039;s photo from hospital after she delivers baby boy!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: As soon as the Bollywood celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared the big news of becoming proud parents of a baby boy on Sunday, congratulatory messages for the couple have started pouring in. 

Now, Neha’s close friend and actor Soha Ali Khan has shared a post congratulating the couple. 

In the picture, Soha can be seen with Neha at the hospital post the delivery and the duo has all smiles for the camera. 

She wrote, “Congratulations @nehadhupia @angadbedi - and well done for timing it perfectly between birthdays!! lots of love and blessings always !!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Recently, Soha celebrated daughter Inaaya's birthday party where even Neha and her daughter were in attendance. She also shared a picture from that day in which Neha’s daughter can be seen kissing her mother’s baby bump. 

For the unversed, Neha Dhupia got married to Angad Bedi in a hush-hush ceremony in May, 2018. The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi on November 18, 2018. 

On the work front, Neha is seen hosting MTV Roadies and a celebrity talk show called Vogue BFFs. Angad, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.

 

Neha DhupiaAngad Bedisecond babybaby boySoha Ali Khancongratulatory postBollywood actors
