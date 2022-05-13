Sohail Khan and Seema Khan file for divorce, end 24 years of marriage!

New Delhi: Salman Khan's younger brother Sohail Khan and fashion designer wife Seema Khan have officially ended their 24 years of marriage. The duo has reportedly filed for divorce today. The news of them heading for a splitsville flooded social media after pictures of the two were clicked outside the court premises.

SOHAIL KHAN-SEEMA KHAN FILE FOR DIVORCE

According to Times of India report, Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev filed for divorce today in Bandra family court. However, the couple is yet to release an official statement regarding the development. Reports of trouble in Salman Khan's brother's marriage had been doing the rounds for quite some time now but nothing was out in the open or confirmed.

Below is the video of the two being spotted today at the court:

SOHAIL KHAN-SEEMA SACHDEV KHAN WEDDING

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan got married back in 1998 and are parents to two kids Nirvaan and Yohan. Incidentally, on the Netflix show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', the duo was not shown to be staying in the same house which further fuelled divorce rumours.

The couple will continue to co-parent their kids Nirvaan and Yohan.

Meanwhile, the other Khan brother, Arbaaz and Malaika Arora got separated in 2016 and their divorce came through in 2017. The couple is co-parenting son Arhaan Khan, who is currently studying abroad. The couple continues to remain friends and has often been clicked with their son.