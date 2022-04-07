हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nehemiah Persoff

‘Some Like It Hot’ actor Nehemiah Persoff dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff was a character actor whose prolific career in film and television spanned 50 years.

‘Some Like It Hot’ actor Nehemiah Persoff dies at 102

Washington: Nehemiah Persoff, one of the busiest character actors in television and films for over five decades, has died at the age of 102. As per Deadline, Persoff died on Tuesday night at an acute care facility in San Luis Obispo, California.

Persoff had retired from acting in recent decades after suffering a stroke and other health issues.

Speaking of his acting career, he had received praises for his crime-based roles including Johnny Torrio, mentor to Rod Steiger`s gangster boss in Capone (1959), and Jake "Greasy Thumb" Guzik, causing trouble on the 1959-63 ABC drama The Untouchables.

He has also voiced Papa Mousekewitz in 1986`s An American Tail, and in perhaps his most indelible film role played Reb Mendel, the father of Barbra Streisand`s title character of Yentl (and the subject of the film`s best-known song `Papa, Can You Hear Me`).

Prior to moving to New York and establishing a career in acting, Persoff served in the U.S. Army and worked as an electrician for the New York subway system.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nehemiah PersoffNehemiah Persoff deadSome Like It HotYentlPapaCan You Hear Me
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan says she and brother Ibrahim are carbon copies of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, calls it ‘not normal’

Must Watch

PT2M

Viral Khatakhat: Unique way to cut vegetables, video goes viral