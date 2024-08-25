Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782664https://zeenews.india.com/people/somy-ali-in-bigg-boss-18-here-s-what-we-know-2782664.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SOMY ALI

Somy Ali In Bigg Boss 18? Here’s What We Know

Bollywood actress has cleared the air about being approached for he controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'.

|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 01:25 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Somy Ali In Bigg Boss 18? Here’s What We Know (Image: IANS)

Mumbai: Former Bollywood actress has cleared the air about being approached for superstar Salman Khan-hosted controversial show “Bigg Boss 18”. She said it’s a complete rumour and at best a rating boost tactic.

It was reported that Somy was approached for the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 18” as per the list of participants floating on the Internet.

Debunking rumours, Somy said: “I can’t leave my non-profit to be a part of a show whose filming duration is far too long. I say this with the utmost respect for the show that I have not watched a single episode of it and have no idea what it entails. “I have heard it’s scripted, and I was going to be a contestant, which is something I have never conversed about with anyone from the show who works behind the scenes,” she said.

She said that scripted reality shows are an oxymoron. “Something I would not consider partaking in even if they were to reach out to me as a contestant’s position. Therefore, it’s a complete rumour and at best a rating boost tactic, which networks often do.” “I was told to pretend that I was having an affair with a certain actor right before that specific film would be released for publicity in the 90's, so this isn’t surprising at all,” she added.

She believes that the ratings would go high if she hosted or participated in the show. “Think about it: Somy Ali is hosting Bigg Boss after Salman Khan. Imagine the ratings or even participating in it. These are all made-up strategies at best. Also, I have no intention to participate in any scripted reality show. Particularly after working in an unscripted show,” she concluded. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh