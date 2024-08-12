Sonakshi Sinha And Hubby Zaheer Iqbal Groove With Ayaan Agnihotri To 'Party Fever’ - WATCH

New Delhi: Ayaan Agnihotri, nephew of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and brother of actress Alizeh, has made a splash with his rapping debut in the song ‘Party Fever’. The song, which features Salman Khan, has been gaining momentum and has now caught the attention of newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

The couple was recently spotted dancing to 'Party Fever' alongside Ayaan at a chic Mumbai restaurant. A video of the trio grooving to the infectious beats has gone viral, showcasing their effortless chemistry and energy.

Sonakshi took to social media to share the video, praising Ayaan's talent and the song's catchy vibe. "Party Fever is on like Donkey Kong! Ayaan Agnihotri, the dark horse, races forward with tunes that make everyone groove! So proud. Payal Dev is killing it, as usual, I can't wait to hear more from you guys."

"Party Fever" has been praised as the biggest party track of the year, with vocals by Payal Dev and Agni, and Ayaan's standout rap performance. Payal Dev has also composed the song, while Aditya Dev has handled music production. The song's success can be attributed to the perfect blend of Salman's glamour and Ayaan's swag, making it a must-listen for party-goers and music enthusiasts alike.