SONAKSHI SINHA

Sonakshi Sinha and rumoured BF Zaheer Iqbal come together for BIG DHAMAKA with Asees Kaur, Ammy Virk!

Dhamaka Records has brought the four celebrities together for a special project, details of which are under wraps at the moment, with an official announcement just around the corner. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 02:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk and award-winning singer Asees Kaur are all set to collaborate with actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal for a big Dhamaka.

Dhamaka Records has brought the four celebrities together for a special project, details of which are under wraps at the moment, with an official announcement just around the corner. This collaboration will also mark Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal coming together for the first time, giving fans much reason to celebrate.

Dhamaka Records has truly pulled off a casting coup with these names and is all set to break the internet with the announcement.

With this two blockbuster jodis teaming up, there is massive anticipation surrounding the announcement especially since Fukrey actor Varun Sharma had yesterday posted a picture of Sonakshi and Zaheer, leaving everyone curious. The new development has now shed light on his post that hinted at this mega partnership and we can’t wait to see the two on-screen together.

Going by the sheer buzz surrounding Dhamaka Records’ next exciting announcement, we are confident the official news is sure to take the internet by storm.

 

