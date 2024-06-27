Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Share Heartwarming Wedding Video; Watch!

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on 23 June. In a joint post, Sonakshi Sinha shared a fun-filled video from her civil marriage with Zaheer Iqbal. The video features the bride and groom alongside their family and friends, including Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha, Siddharth, Huma Qureshi, and Saqib Saleem, among others. Taking to their social media handle Sonakshi, Zaheer shared their wedding video.

The video begins with Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and their family and friends gathering on the balcony of Sonakshi's Mumbai house, beautifully adorned with white flowers. The bride and groom are seen registering their marriage by signing documents while the crowd cheerfully sings 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai' and 'Mere jiju number 1' making Sonakshi laugh out loud. Actor Siddharth was also seen, saying, 'Ab sab ek sath, Khamosh,' adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Have A Look At The Video:

The post read, 'Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US.'

After exchanging garlands, the groom, Zaheer Iqbal, declares, 'I take Sonakshi Sinha as my lawful wife.' Sonakshi follows, saying, 'I take Zaheer Iqbal Ratansi as my lawful husband.'

The emotional moment overwhelms Sonakshi Sinha, who tears up, saying, 'I can't help it.'

Earlier the couple shared a joint post with a series of pics where Sonakshi Sinha adorned her mother’s vintage wedding saree, while Zaheer complimented his bride in matching white attire.

The post read, 'Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for, If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is

We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us'

After seven years together, Sonakshi and Zaheer sealed their love in an intimate ceremony at Bastian, Mumbai on 23 June surrounded by close family and friends.