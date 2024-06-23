Sonakshi Sinha Marries BF Zaheer Iqbal, 1st Photo Out!

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are finally married! The actress took to her official social media handle to share the adorable photos of their Wedding ceremony. They formalized their marriage in an intimate ceremony at home with family and close friends.

Have A Look At The Post:

The caption read, 'On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.



Here’s to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever'



Sonakshi Zaheer

23.06.2024

Later today, they plan to celebrate with industry friends at a Mumbai restaurant.