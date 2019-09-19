Sonakshi Sinha wants to be an ambassador of this brand

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has fronted many ads, but she has shown a keen interest in being the ambassador of Rajasthani artisan Ruma Devi's brand that could empower women.

"Ruma Devi is an inspiration for all the women who are willing to work hard and be independent. The moment she revealed that she wants to build her own brand empowering women, I did not hesitate for a moment to support her for the same but also lent my support to be the brand ambassador," Sonakshi said about Ruma, who has stitching and embroidery skills. She had even trained thousands of artisans in Rajasthan.

"I had learnt embroidery in my college days and it was a nostalgic moment for me to sit with 'Karamveer' Ruma to support her on the hot seat who has taught 22,000 women to be skilled workers and they can now proudly say, they are independent and can earn a livelihood," added Sonakshi.

Ruma and Sonakshi recently shot together for a Karamveer episode for "Kaun Banega Crorepati".