Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha appeared on Kapil Sharma's show The Great Indian Kapil Show along with her husband Zaheer Iqbal and her parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. The Sinha family had a lot of fun in the show, and even the audience enjoyed this family reunion. One statement from the show by Sonakshi's mother has been going viral on the internet.

In a lighthearted conversation, Sonakshi Sinha's mother revealed her mother’s advice about choosing a partner. Poonam Sinha said, "Meri mummy ne kaha tha ki hamesha ussi se shaadi karna jo tumko zyada pyaar kare. Voh toh maine sunn liya, kar bhi liya. Lekin meri beti ne kya kiya? Usne usse shaadi ki jisko yeh zyada pyaar karti hai.”

Jumping into the conversation, Sonakshi humorously added, “Voh thoda debatable hai. Usko (Zaheer) lagta hai voh mujhse zyada pyaar karta hai. Mujhe lagta hai main usse zyada pyaar karti hoon. Ab settle kaun karega yeh maamla?”

Sonakshi Sinha is being hailed for handling the entire situation in such a mature way. Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for 7 years and got married in a most beautiful way possible. The actress rewore her mother's wedding saree as she wanted everything simple and homely.