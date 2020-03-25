हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gudi Padwa 2020

Sonali Bendre: Ironic that Gudi Padwa falls at the start of 21-day lockdown

Gudi Padwa is the first day of the month of Chaitra and marks the beginning of the New Year as per the Hindu calendar.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Maharashtrians observe new year through the festival of Gudi Padwa on Wednesday. Actress Sonali Bendre has mixed emotions on the special occasion, what with the implementation of the 21-day lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

"Happy Gudi Padwa... it's ironic that the new year falls at the start of the #21daylockdown...but in someways it's a sign of what we need to do.

"Introspect, realign and look to the future," she wrote on Instagram.

To lighten up the mood of people amid serious health crisis, Sonali posted a throwback picture that shows her all dressed up in tradional Maharashtrian saree.

 

 

