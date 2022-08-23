NEW DELHI: Sonali Phogat, who rose to fame as a TikTok star and appeared on popular reality show 'Bigg Boss', died of a heart attack in Goa, police said on Tuesday. As per reports, Sonali had gone to Goa along with some of her staf members. The 41-year-old leader had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was taken to the hospital.



Currently, the post mortem is being conducted and the local police are on their way to the hospital. The actress had gone to Goa for two days for a shoot.



Sonali had become a household name after she appeared on Salman Khan's hosted 'Bigg Boss 14'. She had entered the show as a wild card entry and had expressed that she had developed feeling for co-contestant Aly Goni inside the house, despite knowing that he is in love with Jasmin Bhasin.

We bring to you a video of Sonali Phogat's dance with Salman Khan on 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' from the stage of Bigg Boss 14. Watch here:

Sonali made her television debut in 2006 as an anchor on a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan. In 2008, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was subsequently made the Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha.



In 2016, Sonali Phogat made her acting debut with TV show 'Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma'. She was also a part of the web series, 'The Story Of Badmashgarh' in 2019.



In 2020, Sonali Phogat made headlines for hitting a Market Committee Official in Hisar. Several videos of the incident circulated on social media in which she was seen slapping the individual identified as Sultan Singh.



Phogat had unsuccessfully contested from Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar against Kuldeep Bishnoi in the 2019 Assembly election. Bishnoi, who was then in the Congress, recently joined the BJP. Phogat was active on social media and had recently posted photos of her meeting with Bishnoi.

She had participated in a Janamashtami function in Hisar a few days back.