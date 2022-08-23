New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestant and Tiktok star, Sonali Phogat’s sudden demise has left everyone by shock. The popular actress was just 42 years old and suffered a heart attack while she was in Goa for a shoot.

As we mourn her demise, let us look at some of the lesser-known facts about her -

She was from a village called Bhuthan Kalan in Fatehabad

Sonali Phogat hailed from a small village in Haryana’s Fatehabad called Bhuthan Kalan. Her father used to work there as a farmer. She did her schooling at Pioneer Convent School in the same district.

Her husband Sanjay Phogat died under mysterious circumstances

Sonali Phogat’s husband Sanjay Phogat had also met his untimely death. He was found dead “under mysterious circumstances” at his farmhouse in Goa in the year 2016. The cause of his death is still unknown.

She contested Haryana assembly elections in 2019

The late actress and politician had contested Haryana assembly elections in 2019 on BJP’s ticket. However, she lost to the then Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi by a margin of 29,471 votes.

Anchored for a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan

At the beginning of her career, Sonali Phogat even worked as an anchor for Hisar Doordarshan. Her stint as an anchor was in the year 2006 after which she joined the Bharatiya Janata party. Later, she also became the National Vice President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha.

She featured in a web-series called The Story of Badmashgarh

The late actress has also featured in a web-series called ‘The Story of Badmashgarh’ where she played the character of Meera Singh. The series was made by Reva Rao Productions and Suneel Rao.