Hisar: A day after BJP leader from Haryana and television actor Sonali Phogat passed away suddenly in Goa, her family has raised questions about the manner in which the 42-year-old died claiming they suspect foul play in the matter. They have also demanded an investigation by authorities into the death. Sonali Phogat was brought dead to hospital in Goa on August 23 with several reports stating that the late actor had suffered a heart attack.



Sonali`s sister Rupesh told ANI that their mother had spoken to the late actor a day before her demise in which the actor had complained of "feeling uneasy after her meal."



"I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy was going on. She had spoken to our mother later and complained of uneasiness after having a meal. She told my mother that her body had stopped working properly after eating," Rupesh said.



Sonali`s elder sibling Raman also claimed that her sister was physically fit and could not have had a heart attack.



"My sister could not have had a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation. The family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," Raman said.



Hours before her sudden death, Sonali Phogat had posted some pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. In the images, she was seen flaunting her pink dupatta.



The Goa Police had on August 23 registered a case of unnatural death after she was declared brought dead by a Goa Hospital.



Sonali, who hailed from Haryana, contested the last Assembly election from Haryana from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi. She also appeared in the reality show `Bigg Boss` in 2020. Sonali is survived by a 15-year-old daughter Yashodhara.