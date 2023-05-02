Sonali Raut Chills In Pool, Grabs Eyeballs In White Bikini, Check Out

New Delhi: Actor Sonali Raut, who made her debut in Bollywood with 2014 romantic-thriller 'The Xpose, has lately been setting the internet on fire with her sizzling bikini looks. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and often grabs attention with her bold and sexy looks. The 32-year-old dropped a photo of her donning a white bikini set looking every bit stunning. She is seen chilling inside a pool as she poses for the camera.

A few months back, Sonali had shared a reel on popular track 'Besharam Rang' in the same outfit. In the clip, she was seen flaunting her curves in the white lacy bikini while posing alongside a beach.

Sonali Raut often grabs headlines for her sexy bikini photos on Instagram. Only recently, she had dropped a photo of her in a yellow bikini as she seductively laid on a bed. She also flaunted a tattoo on her right arm and showed off her perfect toned body. The actor appeared to be making the most of her Dubai vacation.

Earlier, she had dropped a photo donning a peach bikini set with beautiful ocean background of Dubai. Have a look at the photo:

Sonali Raut made her acting debut with romantic-thriller film 'The Xpose' in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in a lead role. Before her acting debut, she was a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She participated in 'Bigg Boss 8' and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality. She was one of the finalists on that season.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the adult comedy film 'Great Grand Masti'. She was also seen in an item song of the film 'Lipstick Laga Ke'. She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.