Sonali Raut Goes BOLD! Actress Ditches Lingerie For Her Latest Photoshoot, Hides Modesty With Giant Hat

New Delhi: Actress Sonali Raut, who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2014 romantic thriller 'The Xpose', has lately been setting the internet on fire with her sizzling bikini looks. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and often grabs attention with her bold and sexy looks. On Sunday too, Raut took to her Instagram handle and dropped a sizzling picture that is now setting fire online.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture from her recent photo shoot. The actress can be seen wearing just a pair of underpants while ditching the upper inner garment for the shutterbugs, she covered her modesty with a big hat. She completed her look by leaving her locks loose.

She dropped the picture on social media writing, "Curiosity is the lust of the mind!!!" Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. 'Sexy,' a comment read, 'Super Hot,' added another.

She is very active on social media and often drops sizzling pictures and videos to treat her fans. She enjoys a massive fan following on all her social media handles.

Sonali Raut made her acting debut with the romantic-thriller film 'The Xpose' in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in lead roles. Before her acting debut, she was a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She participated in 'Bigg Boss 8' and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality. She was one of the finalists in that season.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the adult comedy film 'Great Grand Masti'. She was also seen in an item song in the film 'Lipstick Laga Ke'. She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.