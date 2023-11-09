Sonali Raut Looks Stunning In Red Bikini As She Takes A Dip In The Pool - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Sonali Raut, who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2014 romantic thriller 'The Xpose, has lately been setting the internet on fire with her sizzling bikini looks. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and often grabs attention with her bold and sexy looks. On Thursday too, Raut took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video that is now setting fire online.

In her new post, Sonali can be seen presenting her hottest-ever avatar in a red bikini. She can be seen flaunting her curves as she enjoys in a pool. In the caption, she wrote "Sun was too bright!!!" Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One fan called her 'hottest diva,' 'gorgeous as ever,' commented another one.

She is very active on social media and often drops sizzling pictures and videos to treat her fans. She enjoys a massive fan following on all her social media handles.

Sonali Raut made her acting debut with the romantic-thriller film 'The Xpose' in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in lead roles. Before her acting debut, she was a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She participated in 'Bigg Boss 8' and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality. She was one of the finalists in that season.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the adult comedy film 'Great Grand Masti'. She was also seen in an item song in the film 'Lipstick Laga Ke'. She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.