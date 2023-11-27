Sonam Bajwa Drops Sizzling BTS Video, Looks Enchanting In Off-Shoulder Bodycon Dress - Watch

New Delhi: Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa is one of the most loved celebs on social media. She has a huge fan following and receives a lot of love from millions of people on her pictures and videos. The actress is a stunner, she slays no matter what she wears and fans are always seen praising her. The actress dropped a BTS video that collided with her sizzling shots in a super hot sequence dress and fans are now gasping for breath.

Sonam took a video to Instagram where she can be seen prepping and then performing at an event in a bold silver outfit. In the viral BTS video shared by the actress, she can be seen flaunting her dance moves and sultry expressions with utmost oomph. Sharing the video on social media, Sonam wrote, "Your love ……" in the caption.

In the video, the actress can be seen flaunting her curves in an off-shoulder dress. She kept her hair open in soft curls and did not opt for accessories. Needless to say, Sonam looked gorgeous as ever in the video.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "My forever crush," "Only Sonam Bajwa's dance can fix me now," a second one added. Another comment read, "So beautiful!!!"

Sonam is an active social media user and she keeps dropping bombshells online. She often teases her fans with selfies from her shoots too. From a saree to a satin dress, from shorts to bralettes, this actress can rock each and every look with utmost ease. Her social media is filled with stunning photoshoots of the actress and she has around 12.5 Million followers on Instagram.

Sonam Bajwa is a popular name in the Punjabi film industry. However, her Bollywood debut is still awaited.