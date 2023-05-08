Sonam Bajwa Stuns In Cut-Out Wet Look Dress, Netizens Call Her 'Mermaid'

New Delhi: Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa is one of the most loved celebrities in the industry today. She often makes headlines with her social media posts. Actress has recently dropped a series of sizzling pictures of herself and these have taken over the internet. Sonam has left her fans gasping for breath with her latest photoshoot. She took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures in her wet-dress look and fans are in love.

The Punjabi actress can be seen dressed in a Syndical Chamber 3D-printed dress that features cut-outs on the neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, a long train, and tassel ties on the back. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis, many even called her a 'mermaid.'

The actress donned the stunning outfit at a recent event in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sushmita Sen and others also marked their presence.

On the work front, Sonam participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 2012. She started her acting career in 2013 with the Punjabi film Best Of Luck. She played the leading female role in the 2014 film Punjab 1984 and won the PTC Punjabi Film Awards for Best Actress in 2020 for Ardab Mutiyaran.

Sonam recently joined Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi for 'The Entertainers' tour in the US.

She has 'Carry On Jatta 3' with Gippy Grewal in her pipeline.