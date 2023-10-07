trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672063
SONAM BAJWA

Sonam Bajwa Takes Over The Stage With Her Stunning Moves In Super-Hot Body Hugging Outfit - Watch

Sonam's dance moves make the fans go wow, and her recent video, while she shakes a leg at an event, is now going viral. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 11:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Sonam Bajwa Takes Over The Stage With Her Stunning Moves In Super-Hot Body Hugging Outfit - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa is one of the most loved celebs on social media. She has a huge fan following and receives a lot of love from millions of people on her pictures and videos. The actress is a stunner, she slays no matter what she wears and fans are always seen praising her. Also, her dance moves make the fans go wow, and her recent video, while she shakes a leg at an event, is now going viral. 

In the viral video, Sonam can be seen dancing on popular Punjabi singer and composer Avvy Sra's song. The visuals open with Sonam Bajwa making an elegant entrance, walking through the middle of the background dancers. As the track 'White Brown Black' starts playing in the background, Sonam takes over the stage to groove on a simple yet catchy choreography. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avvy Sra (@avvysra)

Sonam's dazzling appearance was completed with a silver glitzy short dress perfectly hugging her waist and accentuating her curvy figure. The sparkly costume ends in tassels which flap elegantly with her dance moves. She completed her look with glam makeup and a puffer-ponytail. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. 

Earlier, Sonam dropped a sultry video on Instagram and it has left fans gasping for breath. In the video, Sonam can be seen flaunting her curves in a pink off-shoulder satin outfit. She kept her tresses open and opted for minimal accessories. She added 'Khayal' song in the video and wrote the same in the caption as well. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Sonam is an active social media user and she keeps dropping bombshells online. She often teases her fans with selfies from her shoots too. From a saree to a satin dress, from shorts to bralettes, this actress can rock each and every look with utmost ease. Her social media is filled with stunning photoshoots of the actress and she has around 11.5 Million followers on Instagram. 

Sonam Bajwa is a popular name in the Punjabi film industry. However, her Bollywood debut is still awaited. 

