NewsLifestylePeople
SONAM KAPOOR

Sonam Kapoor brutally trolled for posing in UNBUTTONED shirt in maternity shoot, netizens say 'mandatory semi-naked 'trend

Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed her first child, a baby boy on August 19, dropped a photo from her maternity shoot on her Instagram.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sonam Kapoor brutally trolled for posing in UNBUTTONED shirt in maternity shoot, netizens say 'mandatory semi-naked 'trend

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are beaming with joy with the addition of a new member to their family  - a baby boy. Recently Sonam took to Instagram and dropped a photo of the cover of a Vogue magazine issue, where the heavily pregnant actress is seen cradling her baby bump. 

Sonam looked extremely glamorous as she donned an oversized shirt while posing for her maternity shoot. While her latest photo left her fans excited, a section of people started targetting the 'Neerja' actress for her going bold before the camera. Social media users questioned the actress about the maternity shoot trend where actresses drop their clothes while sharing their baby bump photos. 

 

SONAM KAPOOR MATERNITY PHOTOSHOOT

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

sonam Kapoor

For the unversed, Sonam moved to London after her wedding to businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018. In March 2022, Sonam announced to the world that she is expecting her first child with Anand. She celebrated her baby shower with her close friends and sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani a few weeks back. Later, the actress returned to Mumbai to her parents - Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor as her delivery date approached. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming crime-thriller 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year. She was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor'. 

Live Tv

Sonam KapoorAnand ahujaSonam Kapoor maternitySonam Kapoor hot picsSonam Kapoor picsSonam Kapoor photosBollywood

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?