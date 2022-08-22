NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are beaming with joy with the addition of a new member to their family - a baby boy. Recently Sonam took to Instagram and dropped a photo of the cover of a Vogue magazine issue, where the heavily pregnant actress is seen cradling her baby bump.

Sonam looked extremely glamorous as she donned an oversized shirt while posing for her maternity shoot. While her latest photo left her fans excited, a section of people started targetting the 'Neerja' actress for her going bold before the camera. Social media users questioned the actress about the maternity shoot trend where actresses drop their clothes while sharing their baby bump photos.

SONAM KAPOOR MATERNITY PHOTOSHOOT

For the unversed, Sonam moved to London after her wedding to businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018. In March 2022, Sonam announced to the world that she is expecting her first child with Anand. She celebrated her baby shower with her close friends and sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani a few weeks back. Later, the actress returned to Mumbai to her parents - Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor as her delivery date approached.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming crime-thriller 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year. She was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor'.