Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for brother Harshvardhan Kapoor

As Harshvardhan Kapoor turns a year older today, his sister Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter and had the sweetest birthday wish!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an avid social media user and not a day goes by when she doesn't post! The stunner keeps her fans updated with deets from her life and has over 23 million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter. From flaunting her super stylish outfits to expressing how much her close ones mean to her, Sonam never leaves a chance to upload a new pic.

As her brother Harshvardhan turns a year older today, the actress took to Twitter and had the sweetest birthday wish!

She wrote, "Words can’t explain how special you are to me. We have grown up together and I have seen you transform into the amazing man you are today. Wish I was there to celebrate with you. Happy Birthday Harsh, Love you "

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Harshvardhan made his Bollywood debut with 'Mirzya' and was seen in 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' post that.

Coming to Sonam, she was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' along with Dulquer Salmaan. The film released on September 20 and also stars Angad Bedi, Sanjay Kapoor, and Sikander Kher among others. It is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

Sonam KapoorHarshvardhan Kapoor
