Sonam Kapoor poses with son Vayu in special Diwali photo, check out

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja turned host and threw a star-studded Diwali bash at their residence in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and others marked their attendance at the bash.



Sharing moments from the night, Rhea Kapoor posted glimpses of styling Sonam for the event. In one of them also featured a picture of Sonam with her newborn Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In the picture, Sonam is seen looking at Vayu as she holds him close. The mother-son duo wore colour-matching outfits in ivory-beige traditional. However, the face of the actor’s son remained concealed with an emoji.



Rhea captioned the photo writing, "And back to styling my number one with my best girls. Never looked happier, better and more like herself @sonamkapoorin @anamikakhanna.in and @re_ceremonial Happy Diwali everyone!"

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. On August 20, the couple welcomed their first child a baby boy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.



The film is expected to release later this year.

