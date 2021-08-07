हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aisha

Sonam Kapoor recalls being 'bullied' by few men in Bollywood while filming Aisha

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's film Aisha clocked 11 years on Friday (August 6).

File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's film Aisha clocked 11 years on Friday (August 6) and to celebrate the occasion, the actress hosted a Clubhouse session with her sister Rhea on the eve of the film's 11th anniversary. During the session, she made a shocking revelation saying that she was bullied by men in the industry during the making of the film.

However, she said, knowing that her sister Rhea was always beside her gave her immense strength.

"As women, we don’t realise that there is more power in numbers. The way my sister (Rhea) and I were bullied through the process of making the film by some of the men in the industry made us realise when there are more of you together, it’s easier to stand up to things and give each other strength. So that is the one thing that was a takeaway from Aisha that I always knew my sister was my best friend," she said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Earlier, Sonam was making headlines as one of her outfits had sparked pregnancy rumours in the media. However, she shut them down with a witty social media post.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in the upcoming crime thriller titled 'Blind'. It is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manish W. 

The film features Sonam Kapoor in the lead role, and Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

