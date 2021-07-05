Sonam Kapoor recalls standing up to Bollywood's 'ridiculous' pay gap, says she lost out on films!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, known for her candid nature, recently opened up about the 'ridiculous pay gap that exists in Bollywood in an interview with a leading daily. The actress also revealed that she lost out on many roles when she stood up to the pay disparity.

She told Mid-Day, "The pay gap is ridiculous. I can stand up to it, but then I don’t get those roles, and I’m okay with that. I can afford to do that. I realised over the past two or three years that I have no right to judge anybody. I’m privileged, so making difficult choices isn’t really f**king difficult."

Earlier this year, Sonam was working on the crime thriller 'Blind' in Scotland and wrapped up the shooting of the film in February, this year. The film, directed by Shome Makhija, is inspired by a Korean thriller and employs the same baseline plot of an ex-police officer who becomes blind.

In the same interview with Mid-Day, she said that shooting for the film was intense due to odd working hours and gauging the struggles of a differently-abled person. She said, "It was intense. We were starting at 3 pm and shooting until 4 am. You’d wake up and have one hour of daylight.”

Apart from Sonam, the film features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey in lead roles. The actress was last seen in the Anurag Kashyap film, 'AK vs AK' in which he played herself.