Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor tunes in her bold, beautiful and curly side on Brides Today magazine cover—See pic

The fashion icon has some other interesting projects in her kitty. 

Sonam Kapoor tunes in her bold, beautiful and curly side on Brides Today magazine cover—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Sonam Kapoor is experimenting with the kind of roles she is taking up now. The talented B-Towner recently featured in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', a movie which dealt with the sensitive issue of same-sex love. And Sonam played the protagonist named Sweety Chaudhary.

Besides movies, Sonam is known for her fashion sense. Hailed as the Bollywood style icon, she featured on the cover of Brides Today magazine. The actress shared the cover picture on her Instgram handle and we must say she is looking breathtaking.

She captioned it as: “Bold, beautiful and a little bit of curls. For Brides Today's Bold and Beautiful anniversary issue. Outfit: @taruntahiliani Jewellery: @amarisjewelsbyprernarajpal, Editor: @nupurmehta18, Photographer: @dirk_bader, Fashion Editor: @ayeshaaminnigam, Hair & Makeup: @namratasoni, Production: @arcreativeagency.”

She exudes charm and spills magic with classy curly hair look.

The fashion icon has some other interesting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in 'The Zoya Factor' which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel by the same name.

The movie stars Sonam and south superstar Dulquer Salmaan in lead roles. The quirky first look posters have upped the curiosity levels amongst fans.

Sonam KapoorBrides TodayEk Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa LagaSonam Kapoor pics
