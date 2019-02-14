Sonam Kapoor's Valentine's Day wish for husband Anand Ahuja is too cute to miss

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam K Ahuja tied the knot with her long-term beau Anand Ahuja on May 8 last year. The couple got married at a Big Fat Indian wedding and pictures and videos from their wedding functions made a lot of headlines. Since then, Anand and Sonam have been treating us all by sharing cutesy clicks together which make us go 'Aww'.

Today, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Sonam took to Instagram to wish her hubby dearest. She shared an adorable picture of herself and Anand, captioning it as “Happy Valentine’s Day my love... I miss you and I’ll see you soon... @anandahuja @jasonfisher #everydayphenomenal”

The couple will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary this year and we can't help but wonder what they plan to do on the special ocassion. They seem to be head over heels in love with each other and we love seeing them together.

Wishing them both a lifetime of happiness!

On the work front, Sonam is basking in success of her latest release 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film stars Sonam playing the role of Sweety Sharma and is based on same-sex relationships. Sonam's real-life father, Anil Kapoor plays her reel life father in the movie. Fans and critics have lauded the film and it is doing well in terms of collections.