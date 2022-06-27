NEW DELHI: On Monday morning, Alia Bhatt shared a good news of her pregnancy with her fans. As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia are all set to start the new phase of their life, their familes are more than happy and can't keep their calm.

While the whole world is extremely happy with the news, Alia's mother Soni Razdan is overjoyed and has finally expressed her happiness while talking to a leading daily.

While talking to ETimes, Soni said, "I’m simply overjoyed. We all are. Bringing a new life into this world, creating a new life is the most important powerful and life affirming moment for two people… so, so happy for Ranbir and Alia! Cannot wait to welcome the little one and can’t wait to be a grandmother as well. It’s all to overwhelming."

Well, even her father Mahesh Bhatt too shared his emotions by saying, "Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our ‘tribe’ increase. And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut."

For the unaware, earlier in the day, Alia took to her social media handle and broke the news of her pregnancy.

Sharing two pics on Instagram she wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon.."

In the first pic, Alia and Ranbir can be seen watching the ultra-sound machine where the glimpses of their baby can be seen and in the second pic Alia has shared a pic of a lion and lioness with their cub.

As soon as they broke the news on social media, their friends and well wishers started pouring in congratulatory messages to the couple.

Mouni Roy, Rakulpreet Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Riddhima Sahni, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, and Tiger Shroff among others wished them on Instagram.