SONU SOOD

Sonu Sood Advocates Women Empowerment, Interacts With Female Auto Rickshaw Driver

Sonu Sood has once again won hearts with a touching encounter. A viral video capturing his inspiring conversation with a female auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai is going rapidly viral across social media.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 06:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sonu Sood Advocates Women Empowerment, Interacts With Female Auto Rickshaw Driver Pic Credit: Instagram (@Sonu Sood, Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic efforts, had a heartwarming interaction with a female auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai. The conversation, which has gone viral, showcases Sood's thoughts on women empowerment. He praised the driver for breaking stereotypes and inspiring other women to pursue their dreams.

In a video shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani, Sood emphasized that no job is exclusive to men and encouraged women to take up any profession they desire. This encounter is a testament to Sood's commitment to empowering women and challenging traditional gender roles.

Many netizens also praised Sood for his kind and warm nature. One user commented, "Pure soul Sonu Sood," while another wrote, "Real Hero."

The video has sparked conversations about women empowerment and has received widespread praise on social media. Sood's initiatives continue to inspire and support women across the country. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sood is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Fateh', a cyber-crime thriller that marks his directorial debut. The film, scheduled to hit theatres on January 10, 2025, promises to amp up Indian actioners. 

