हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood appointed brand ambassador for Punjab's anti-COVID vaccination programme

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday (April 11) made the announcement, a day after his meeting with the actor who called on him at his residence.

Sonu Sood appointed brand ambassador for Punjab&#039;s anti-COVID vaccination programme
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Chandigarh: Actor Sonu Sood has been made the brand ambassador for Punjab's anti-coronavirus vaccination programme.

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year, the actor had helped migrants reach their home states.

Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for feeding thousands of underprivileged people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was viewed as a messiah of sorts for migrants.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday (April 11) made the announcement, a day after his meeting with the actor who called on him at his residence.

"Happy to share that actor & philanthropist @SonuSood will be the Brand Ambassador of our #Covid19 vaccination drive. I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out to, and protect, every Punjabi, and appeal to all to get vaccinated at the earliest," the chief minister tweeted.

Singh said there is no one more ideally suited to inspire and influence people to take the vaccine.

"There is a lot of hesitancy among people here in Punjab. Sonu's popularity among them, and his exemplary role in helping tens of thousands of migrants reach safely home since the pandemic broke out last year, will help counter their reservations," he said in an official statement here.

"When people hear this 'Punjab da puttar' talk about the benefits of the vaccine, and how safe and essential it is, they will believe him. Because they trust him,? he added.

Sood said he was happy and honoured to be appointed the brand ambassador for the vaccination programme.

"I feel blessed to be playing any part in this huge campaign of the Punjab government to protect the lives of the people of my home state," he added.

On the occasion, the actor presented to the chief minister his book 'I am no Messiah', which he says captures his experiences of his journey from Moga to Mumbai.

"I truly believe I am no saviour. I am just a human being playing my own small part in the big plans of God. If I can, in the process, touch any lives in any manner, I can only say ? God has blessed me, he is guiding me to fulfil my duty," Sood said in another statement. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonu SoodCOVID-19PunjabCongressAmarinder SinghCoronavirus
Next
Story

Anushka Sharma shares adorable childhood pic with brother Karnesh, the latter’s reaction is epic!

Must Watch

PT5M32S

Mukhtar Ansari will appear in Lucknow's special court today