Sonu Sood urges government to cancel offline board exams, offers this suggestion!

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood recently took to Twitter to appeal for the cancellation of offline board exams 2021. He also asked his followers to support students who are forced to give their board exams in person.

The actor expressed his concern over students doing offline exams at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging all over the country.

In his recent tweet on Sunday (April 11), he wrote, "I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021"

Take a look at his appeal to cancel the board exams 2021:

I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives. #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/Taq38B0811 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 11, 2021

According to the actor, our country's healthcare system or students are not ready for offline exams at the moment.

Giving examples of countries like Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Kuwait, Sonu said, "When Saudi had 600 cases, exams were cancelled. When Mexico had 1300 cases, exams got cancelled, Kuwait had 1500 cases and exams were cancelled. India has 1,45,000 cases and we are still thinking of conducting exams which is unfair."

The Dabangg actor added, "I think there should be some alternate mode of assessment. I think we should conduct an internal assessment to support the students. I don't think offline exams are right at this time when we are talking about lockdowns. In the midst of that, having offline exams is very very unfair."

On Wednesday (April 7), Sonu Sood had received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination as announced by him on Twitter and later, urged the government to start the vaccination drive for people as young as 25.

The actor had risen to the headlines since last year when he took it upon himself to arrange transportation for stranded migrant labourers in big cities during the nationwide lockdown.

Since then Sonu has been constantly involved in humanitarian work. Last year, he launched a website called ‘Pravasi Rojgar’ to help migrant workers find employment amid the pandemic. Most recently, he launched a healthcare initiative ‘Ilaaj India’ on February 19, to provide medical assistance to needy patients.