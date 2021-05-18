हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood arranges bed at Ganjam hospital; District Magistrate denies, actor responds

Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood took to Twitter to clear out the confusion on the bed allocation at Ganjam City Hospital.

Sonu Sood arranges bed at Ganjam hospital; District Magistrate denies, actor responds
File photo

New Delhi: The official Twitter account of the Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam, Odisha, on Monday responded to a tweet by actor Sonu Sood where he claims he has arranged for a bed at Ganjam City Hospital in Brahmapur for a patient.

"We don't received any communication from @SoodFoundation or @SonuSood. Requested patient is in Home isolation and stable. No bed issues @BrahmapurCorp is monitoring it. @CMO_Odisha," the official Twitter account of the Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam, tweeted on Monday tagging the Twitter handle of the Office of the Chief Minister of Odisha.

The tweet comes in response to Sonu Sood's tweet posted on May 15, which reads: "Not to worry. Bed has been arranged at Ganjam City Hospital, Berhampur (DCHC) @SoodFoundation."

The tweet in response to which Sonu wrote this, has been deleted.

However, reacting to the District Magistrate's tweet on Monday, Sonu shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation saying he has arranged for the bed because the patient' family approached him for help.

Sonu tweeted on Monday: "Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it's the needy who approached us and we arranged the bed for him, attached are the chats for your reference. Ur office is doing a great job & u can double check that we had helped him too. Have DM you his contact details. Jai hind."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonu Soodsonu sood twitterDistrict Magistrate of GanjamOdishaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Cyclone Tauktae: Kartik Aaryan urges people to stay indoors

Must Watch

PT15M38S

DNA: Tree becomes isolation ward for Telangana's student