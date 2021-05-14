Love You Zindagi viral video girl dies, Sonu Sood breaks down over 'lives lost'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood recently took to Twitter to condole the death of the iconic woman from the 'Love You Zindagi’ viral video posted by Dr. Monika Langeh in the COVID-19 emergency ward.

When it had surfaced, the video had gone viral owing to its hopeful nature, however, Dr. Monika Langeh took to her Twitter account to announce that her ‘Love You Zindagi viral video’ COVID-19 patient has passed away on Thursday (May 13, 2021).

The 'Dabangg' actor took to Twitter to mourn her death and wrote, "So so sad, never ever she would have imagined that she won't be able to see her family again. Life is so unfair. So many lives which deserved to live are lost. No matter how normal our life becomes but we will never be able to come out of this phase."

Have a look at his tweet:

So so sad, never ever she would have imagined that she won't be able to see her family again. Life is so unfair. So many lives which deserved to live are lost. No matter how normal our life becomes but we will never be able to come out of this phase. https://t.co/jZBQtiTD2l — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 13, 2021

Good samaritan Sonu Sood has immensely contributed ever since the first COVID wave hit India. He has been helping people in every possible way, be it airlifting some critical patients to providing them with medicines and oxygen cylinders. He has been rightly tagged a 'messiah' by many during the tough times.

Recently, Sonu Sood shared the information that he is bringing oxygen plants from France and other nations to be installed at multiple places in India. He is preparing the people for the third wave of the pandemic and is also planning to install at least 4 plants in the worst-hit COVID states including Delhi and Maharashtra.