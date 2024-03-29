Sonu Sood Comes Out In Support Of Hardik Pandya For Getting Teased During IPL, Says 'We Should Respect Our Players'

New Delhi: Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood came out in support of Hardik Pandya, who has been on the receiving end of the crowd's hostile behaviour in the stadiums during an IPL match. In the current edition of the IPL, Hardik Pandya's led Mumbai Indians lost back-to-back matches, which got him booed and teased by the crowd in Ahmedabad as well as Hyderabad. Reacting to the same, Sood took to his social media handle and came out in support of the all-rounder cricketer.

Sood tweeted, “We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them. It’s not they, it’s us who fail. I love cricket. I love every cricketer who represents my country. Doesn’t matter which franchise he plays for. Doesn’t matter whether he plays as a Captain or he’s the 15th man in a team. They are our Heroes”

We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them.

It’s not they, it’s us who fail.

I love cricket.

I love every cricketer who represents my country.

Doesn’t matter which franchise… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 29, 2024

Previously, the actor has come out in support of agitating farmers, flight staff and many more. He has been the voice behind raising issues that need serious attention.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood is gearing up for the release of his upcoming cybercrime thriller ‘Fateh’. The audience is in for a delight as Sood has donned the director’s hat for the film for the first time. He will be sharing the screen space alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is slated to hit the theatres soon.