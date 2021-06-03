हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonu Sood for PM? Here’s what the actor has to say!

Sonu Sood has been helping people tirelessly since a nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

New Delhi: As the coronavirus pandemic has caused immense misery, pain and suffering to numerous people throughout the country, actor turned philanthropist and social-activist Sonu Sood has emerged as a real life hero.

The ‘Simmba’ actor has been helping people tirelessly since a nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

Sonu’s constant work to help people fight COVID-19 pandemic has raised a huge social media cry for him to run for the office of Prime Minister. However, Sonu doesn’t seem inclined to enter politics.

Talking about the same to an online entertainment portal, Sonu shared, “I have always maintained that I am an actor and that’s all that I love to do. I don’t have any intentions of entering politics as of now. And as far as the question of helping people is concerned, you can do that from anywhere. I am trying to help people in my own little way every day. Someone else might prefer some other way to be helpful to people.”

Sonu also revealed what motivated him towards his incredible social work.

“Last year when I saw that there were migrant workers walking all the way from the metros to their hometowns, that shook me. I saw those visuals and that made me feel that I should try and help them out. It all began from there and since then, my team and I have been doing whatever possible to help people through this pandemic,”47 year old shared with the BollywoodLife.

Sonu has inspired many actors to contribute towards India’s fight against COVID-19. Global actress Priyanka Chopra and television actor Gurmeet Chaudhary have openly praised Sonu for his relief work for COVID affected families.

