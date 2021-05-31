हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood says it took him 19 years to find the real role of his life

The actor Sonu Sood has actively been helping people find COVID resources like beds, oxygen cylinders, as well as medicines, as the country battles the second wave of COVID-19.  

Sonu Sood says it took him 19 years to find the real role of his life
File photo

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood, who completed 19 years in the film industry on Monday, says he has finally found his true calling.

The actor has actively been helping people find COVID resources like beds, oxygen cylinders, as well as medicines, as the country battles the second wave of COVID-19.

"It took me 19 years to find the right role of my life, which I am doing today and I am glad that God is the director of this real film. Today, when I bring smiles to people's faces, that is the biggest achievement I have till date. I want to thank God for connecting me with the real role that I wanted to play in my life," he told IANS.

The actor says that workwise, too, the time has gone by so quickly.

"It has been 19 years since my first film 'Shaheed-E-Azam' released. How time flies! It still feels like the first day when I entered Mumbai with a lot of pictures in my bag and the struggle started from going from one office to the other. I still feel the struggle is on," he says.

The actor will be seen in the films "Prithviraj" and "Kisaan".

