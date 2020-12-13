हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood launches new initiative, gifts e-rickshaw to underprivileged

Actor Sonu Sood is motivated to help people because of their positive response

Sonu Sood launches new initiative, gifts e-rickshaw to underprivileged
Credit: Instagram/ @sonu_sood

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood launches yet another initiative in his effort to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this initiative, those who have lost their livelihood during the pandemic will be provided with e-rickshaws. The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to introduce his new initiative with the slogan ‘Khud kamaao ghar chalao’.

In a recent statement the Bollywood actor-turned-philanthropist said that the love that he has received from people has motivated him to "continue being there for them."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

 

"I have received a lot of love from people over the past few months. And that has motivated me to continue being there for them. So, I have launched the `Khud kamaao ghar chalaao` initiative," the 47-year-old said. 

"I believe providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I'm sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient," he added. 

Earlier this year, Sood had launched the Pravasi Rojgar app that created more than 50,000 job opportunities for those who lost their job due to the economic blow due to Covid pandemic.The app connects them to multiple companies and also offers specific programs to help improve their skills.

The actor has been inspiring many across the country with his noble gestures. He began by helping stranded migrant labourers return to their native places by arranging safe travel for them back in May this year. He has been seen helping out the needy and underprivileged sections of the country.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonu SoodSonu Sood InstagramSonu Sood initiativeSonu Sood e-rickshaws
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about his youthful days, shares throwback picture
  • 98,57,029Confirmed
  • 1,43,019Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M19S

Arvind Kejriwal's big statement on farmers protest, said- BJP is defaming the movement